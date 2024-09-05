'GOAT' spoiler alert: Celebs who appear in Thalapathy Vijay's latest film

The legendary Captain Vijaykanth was brought to life on screen with the use of technology and it has been widely appreciated by audiences.

Credit: X/@TheYogeshR

In one of the major twists, the prince of Kollywood, Sivakarthikeyan appears for a brief period at a crucial juncture.

Credit: X/@prabhuGuruDFan

With his deep admiration for CSK, Director Venkat Prabhu presents multiple glimpses of the team, each tailored with his distinctive style.

Credit: Instagram/@chennaiipl

Silver screen erupted in joy when the makers showed 'Thala' MS Dhoni's stepping onto the field with Padayappa BGM.

Credit: PTI

In a highly-awaited cameo, Trisha dazzles with her presence alongside Vijay in the energetic song 'Matta'.

Credit: Special Arrangement