Golden Globes 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk

Cillian Murphy bagged the Golden Globe for Best actor – drama for his amazing work in Oppenheimer.

Credit: Reuters

Robert Downey Jr. has won the Golden Globe for actor in a supporting role in a motion picture drama for Oppenheimer.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

The Poor Things star Emma Stone received the Globe for Best actress – musical or comedy.

Credit: Reuters

Australian actress Sarah Snook won a Golden Globe for Best actress in a TV series – drama for Succession.

Credit: Reuters

Jeremy Allen White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy for the American comedy-drama television series The Bear.

Credit: Instagram/@jeremyallenwhitefinally

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series The Crown.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress award for comedy drama The Holdovers.

Credit: Reuters

American actor Steven Yeun was adjudged Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie for comedy drama series Beef.

Credit: Reuters

American actor Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama for his performance in Succession.

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes

'What Was I Made For?' by Finneas and Billie Eilish for fantasy comedy film Barbie won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Credit: Reuters

Ayo Edebiri wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series for The Bear.

Credit: Reuters

Poor Things beat Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers and May December and bagged the Golden Globes for Best Film – Musical or Comedy.

Credit: Reuters

American actor Paul Giamatti was adjudged Best actor – musical or comedy for The Holdovers.

Credit: Reuters

American satirical comedy-drama television series Succession won the 'Best Drama Series' at the Golden Globes.

Credit: Reuters

American comedy-drama television series The Bear bagged the Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy.

Credit: Reuters

American comedy-drama television limited series Beef won the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Credit: Reuters