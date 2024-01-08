Golden Globes 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Cillian Murphy bagged the Golden Globe for Best actor – drama for his amazing work in Oppenheimer.
Credit: Reuters
Robert Downey Jr. has won the Golden Globe for actor in a supporting role in a motion picture drama for Oppenheimer.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
The Poor Things star Emma Stone received the Globe for Best actress – musical or comedy.
Credit: Reuters
Australian actress Sarah Snook won a Golden Globe for Best actress in a TV series – drama for Succession.
Credit: Reuters
Jeremy Allen White won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy for the American comedy-drama television series The Bear.
Credit: Instagram/@jeremyallenwhitefinally
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series The Crown.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress award for comedy drama The Holdovers.
Credit: Reuters
American actor Steven Yeun was adjudged Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie for comedy drama series Beef.
Credit: Reuters
American actor Kieran Culkin won the award for Best Actor in a TV series – Drama for his performance in Succession.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes
'What Was I Made For?' by Finneas and Billie Eilish for fantasy comedy film Barbie won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.
Credit: Reuters
Ayo Edebiri wins the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series for The Bear.
Credit: Reuters
Poor Things beat Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers and May December and bagged the Golden Globes for Best Film – Musical or Comedy.
Credit: Reuters
American actor Paul Giamatti was adjudged Best actor – musical or comedy for The Holdovers.
Credit: Reuters
American satirical comedy-drama television series Succession won the 'Best Drama Series' at the Golden Globes.
Credit: Reuters
American comedy-drama television series The Bear bagged the Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy.
Credit: Reuters
American comedy-drama television limited series Beef won the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.
Credit: Reuters