Golden Globes 2024: Full list of nominees

DH Web Desk
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer.
Credit: Instagram/@oppenheimermovie
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Killers of the Flower Moon.
Credit: IMDb
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Maestro.
Credit: IMDb
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Past Lives.
Credit: IMDb
Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Zone of Interest.
Credit: A24 Films
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Anatomy of a Fall.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Barbie.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Poor Things.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: American Fiction.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: The Holdovers.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: May December.
Credit: IMDb
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Air.
Credit: IMDb
Best Director, Motion Picture: Bradley Cooper for Maestro.
Credit: X/@MaestroFilm_
Best Director, Motion Picture: Greta Gerwig for Barbie.
Credit: Reuters
Best Director, Motion Picture: Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things.
Credit: IMDb
Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.
Credit: Reuters
Best Director, Motion Picture: Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Best Director, Motion Picture: Celine Song for Past Lives.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Carey Mulligan – Maestro.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall.
Credit: X/@oxentepipoca
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Annette Bening — Nyad.
Credit: X/@nyadmovie
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Greta Lee — Past Lives.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla.
Credit: Instagram/@caileespaeny
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Bradley Cooper — Maestro.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer.
Credit: X/@OppenheimerFilm
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Colman Domingo — Rustin.
Credit: Instagram/@kingofbingo
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers.
Credit: Reuters
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Barry Keoghan — Saltburn.
Credit: Instagram/@keoghan92