Golden Globes 2024: Full list of nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Maestro.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Past Lives.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Zone of Interest.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Anatomy of a Fall.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Barbie.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Poor Things.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: American Fiction.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: The Holdovers.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: May December.

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Air.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Bradley Cooper for Maestro.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Greta Gerwig for Barbie.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Director, Motion Picture: Celine Song for Past Lives.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Carey Mulligan – Maestro.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Annette Bening — Nyad.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Greta Lee — Past Lives.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama): Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Bradley Cooper — Maestro.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Colman Domingo — Rustin.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama): Barry Keoghan — Saltburn.

