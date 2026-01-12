Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka-Nick redefine couple goals in matching looks

DH Web Desk
The 83rd Golden Globes found its golden couple in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they stole the show with their powerful look and PDA at the Beverly Hilton.
Credit: Reuters
Priyanka and Nick were among the celebs to arrive early, setting the tone for the evening.
Credit: Reuters
Beyond the high-fashion poses, Priyanka and Nick stole hearts with their effortless chemistry, exchanging adorable interactions.
Credit: Reuters
Priyanka opted for navy tiers and brilliant diamonds, while Nick kept it classic in a sharp, minimalist black suit.
Credit: Reuters
Priyanka's viral PDA with Nick Jonas has the internet swooning.
Credit: Reuters
From Priyanka fixing Nick’s bow tie to him gently fixing her hair on the red carpet, the couple's effortless chemistry is going viral on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes