Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka-Nick redefine couple goals in matching looks

DH Web Desk

The 83rd Golden Globes found its golden couple in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as they stole the show with their powerful look and PDA at the Beverly Hilton.

|

Credit: Reuters

Priyanka and Nick were among the celebs to arrive early, setting the tone for the evening.

|

Credit: Reuters

Beyond the high-fashion poses, Priyanka and Nick stole hearts with their effortless chemistry, exchanging adorable interactions.

|

Credit: Reuters

Priyanka opted for navy tiers and brilliant diamonds, while Nick kept it classic in a sharp, minimalist black suit.

|

Credit: Reuters

Priyanka's viral PDA with Nick Jonas has the internet swooning.

|

Credit: Reuters

From Priyanka fixing Nick’s bow tie to him gently fixing her hair on the red carpet, the couple's effortless chemistry is going viral on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@goldenglobes