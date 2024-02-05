Grammy Awards 2024: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Best Global Music Album: This Moment - Shakti.
Credit: Reuters
Global Music Performance: Pashto - Zakir Hussain.
Credit: Reuters
Album of the Year: Midnights - Taylor Swift.
Credit: Reuters
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.
Credit: Reuters
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish.
Credit: Reuters
Best New Artist: Victoria Monet.
Credit: Reuters
Best Pop Vocal Album: Midnights - Taylor Swift.
Credit: Reuters
Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.
Credit: Reuters
Best Rock Song: Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.
Credit: Reuters
Best Rock Album: This Is Why - Paramore.
Credit: Instagram/@paramore
Best Rap Album: Michael - Killer Mike.
Credit: Reuters
Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough - boygenius.
Credit: Reuters
Best African Music Performance: Water - Tyla.
Credit: Reuters
Best Rap Performance: Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.
Credit: Reuters
Best Rap Song: Scientists & Engineers - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane).
Credit: Reuters
Best Music Video: I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles.
Credit: Reuters
Best Alternative Music Album: the record - boygenius.
Credit: Reuters
Best Comedy Album: What's in a Name? - Dave Chappelle.
Credit: Instagram/@davechappelle
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry, Overcoming in Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama.
Credit: Instagram/@prhaudio