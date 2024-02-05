Grammy Awards 2024: Check out the winners

Best Global Music Album: This Moment - Shakti.

Global Music Performance: Pashto - Zakir Hussain.

Album of the Year: Midnights - Taylor Swift.

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish.

Best New Artist: Victoria Monet.

Best Pop Vocal Album: Midnights - Taylor Swift.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers - Miley Cyrus.

Best Rock Song: Not Strong Enough - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

Best Rock Album: This Is Why - Paramore.

Best Rap Album: Michael - Killer Mike.

Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough - boygenius.

Best African Music Performance: Water - Tyla.

Best Rap Performance: Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Best Rap Song: Scientists & Engineers - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane).

Best Music Video: I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles.

Best Alternative Music Album: the record - boygenius.

Best Comedy Album: What's in a Name? - Dave Chappelle.

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry, Overcoming in Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama.

