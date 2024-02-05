Grammys 2024: Stunning Red Carpet Looks

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift rocked in a strapless white Schiaparelli gown.

Olivia Rodrigo wowed in a slinky white vintage Versace column dress adorned with silver sequins and tiny red hearts.

Pop princess Miley Cyrus made heads turn in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Dua Lipa wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing.

Chrissy Teigen wowed in a short black Alexandre Vauthier dress with an oversized floral pink ruffle.

Madison Beer made a grand entrance in a white strapless gown.

Halle Bailey slipped into a completely transparent gown embellished with crystals, custom-made by Gucci.

Ayra Starr made heads turn in a custom JeBlanc sky blue dress.

Victoria Monet looked stunning in a copper Versace corset dress with a train.

Lady London looked ravishing in a red figure-hugging gown.

John Legend looked sharp in a black outfit.

Billie Eilish rocked in a pink and black Barbie bomber jacket made by Chrome Hearts over a white shirt which she paired with black tie and trousers.

Jon Batiste arrived in a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers.

Icelandic singer Laufey looked cute in a sleeveless pink dress with black polka dots and strategic cutouts.

The three members of boy genius - Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus - graced the Grammys in white Thom Browne suits.

The Blind Boys of Alabama walked the red carpet in matching Barbie pink three-piece suits.

