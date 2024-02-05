Grammys 2024: Stunning Red Carpet Looks

DH Web Desk
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift rocked in a strapless white Schiaparelli gown.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Olivia Rodrigo wowed in a slinky white vintage Versace column dress adorned with silver sequins and tiny red hearts.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Pop princess Miley Cyrus made heads turn in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Dua Lipa wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Chrissy Teigen wowed in a short black Alexandre Vauthier dress with an oversized floral pink ruffle.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Madison Beer made a grand entrance in a white strapless gown.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Halle Bailey slipped into a completely transparent gown embellished with crystals, custom-made by Gucci.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Ayra Starr made heads turn in a custom JeBlanc sky blue dress.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Victoria Monet looked stunning in a copper Versace corset dress with a train.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Lady London looked ravishing in a red figure-hugging gown.
Credit: Reuters Photo
John Legend looked sharp in a black outfit.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Billie Eilish rocked in a pink and black Barbie bomber jacket made by Chrome Hearts over a white shirt which she paired with black tie and trousers.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Jon Batiste arrived in a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Icelandic singer Laufey looked cute in a sleeveless pink dress with black polka dots and strategic cutouts.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The three members of boy genius - Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus - graced the Grammys in white Thom Browne suits.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Blind Boys of Alabama walked the red carpet in matching Barbie pink three-piece suits.
Credit: Reuters Photo