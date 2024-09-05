'Greatest of All Time' FDFS: Early reviews predict Thalapathy Vijay movie a blockbuster

GOAT movie has opened to positive response from the audiences.

Platforms across social media are flooded with compliments for Venkat Prabhu's hard work in creating a visual spectacle.

Despite its lengthy runtime of almost three hours, Venkat Prabhu's brisk storytelling keeps the audience riveted in their seats.

Viewers who had previously mocked the makers for their subpar de-aging effects now applaud their efforts as they loved 'Ilayathalapathy' Vijay on big screen.

According to reports, the film is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on its opening day.

In the digital era, long queues were witnessed outside the theatres at several locations for ticket booking.

Ardent Vijay fans gathered in large numbers to watch the early show of GOAT.

A massive response for the Vijay film was witnessed in Kerala, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, apart from Tamil Nadu.

It's not just in India where the excitement is high. In this photo, the poster of GOAT is seen on the iconic Leicester Square screen in London.

