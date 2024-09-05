'Greatest of All Time' FDFS: Early reviews predict Thalapathy Vijay movie a blockbuster

DH Web Desk
GOAT movie has opened to positive response from the audiences.
Credit: AGS Entertainment
Platforms across social media are flooded with compliments for Venkat Prabhu's hard work in creating a visual spectacle.
Credit: AGS Entertainment
Despite its lengthy runtime of almost three hours, Venkat Prabhu's brisk storytelling keeps the audience riveted in their seats.
Credit: AGS Entertainment
Viewers who had previously mocked the makers for their subpar de-aging effects now applaud their efforts as they loved 'Ilayathalapathy' Vijay on big screen.
According to reports, the film is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on its opening day.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In the digital era, long queues were witnessed outside the theatres at several locations for ticket booking.
Credit: X/@sekartweets
Ardent Vijay fans gathered in large numbers to watch the early show of GOAT.
Credit: X/@sekartweets
A massive response for the Vijay film was witnessed in Kerala, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, apart from Tamil Nadu.
Credit: X/@Itz_me_vjj
It's not just in India where the excitement is high. In this photo, the poster of GOAT is seen on the iconic Leicester Square screen in London.
Credit: X/@ahimsafilms