'Guntur Kaaram' to 'Bhagavanth Kesari': 5 Sreeleela films to revisit ahead of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

DH Web Desk
Parasakthi
Sreeleela’s Tamil debut in Parasakthi has been met with widespread praise. As Ratnamala, her charming performance has made her one of the most promising stars to look forward to.
Credit: Dawn Pictures
Dhamaka
Sreeleela was electric as Pranavi in Dhamaka. Her perfect blend of glamour and mass appeal was a major factor in driving this action-romance to its massive box-office success.
Credit: People Media Factory
Bhagavanth Kesari
Sreeleela delivered a standout performance as Viji, matching Balakrishna’s 'mass' energy with her own grit and vulnerability. The audience loved her acting and praised her for bringing a grounded emotional depth to her character.
Credit: Shine Screens
Guntur Kaaram
As Ammu in Guntur Kaaram, Sreeleela was the perfect foil to Mahesh Babu’s charisma. She infused the role with a vibrant, youthful energy, balancing it with maturity and emotional depth.
Credit: Haarika & Hassine Creations
Skanda
Playing Sreeleela Reddy in Skanda was a career-defining moment that significantly expanded her fanbase. Her blend of grace and finesse not only won over the masses but also played a key role in establishing her as a pan-India talent
Credit: Jio Hotstar