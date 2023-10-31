Halloween 2023: Top 5 spooky movies to watch

Nun 2: The sequel sees Valak going on a murder spree across Europe from Hungary to France in order to find a holy relic that could give Valak some angelic superpowers.

The Conjuring: Helmed by James Wan it is based on the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. It follows a family terrorised by malevolent spirits in their new home, and the Warrens are called upon to help them.

Tumbbad: A fantasy horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve, this movie takes viewers on a journey through a mysterious and cursed village.

Ezra: A Malayalam horror film directed by Jay K, combines the elements of horror with history and the supernatural.

Maya: A Tamil-language psychological horror film directed by Ashwin Saravanan, which focuses on paranormal activities and psychological suspense.

