Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari | Regal looks that prove she's Bollywood's royal diva

DH Web Desk
Shimmering Brass-Effect Look
Channelling royalty, Aditi dazzled in a head-to-toe bronze metallic ensemble. The heavy embroidery on the neckline and bodice made a powerful statement, allowing the actress to keep her accessories simple, opting only for striking jhumkas.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Technicolour Flowing Kurta
Aditi was a vision in a floor-grazing, multi-coloured Anarkali. Defined by its dense floral prints and a heavily worked bodice, the vibrant outfit required minimal styling. Aditi chose to elevate the ensemble with statement earrings and rings while wearing her hair in soft, lush curls.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Crimson Bridal Lehenga
Aditi exuded the charm of a period film queen in a crimson lehenga ensemble. The full-sleeved top beautifully complemented the skirt, whose elaborately worked detailing gave the attire powerful structure. She finalized the majestic look by choosing a regal set of traditional jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Lehenga with a Statement Shoulder
Aditi was the picture of sophisticated glamour in a deep magenta lehenga with luxurious golden detailing. It was the single-sleeve silhouette that truly defined its "modern princess" feel, which Aditi perfected by using judiciously chosen accessories.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Regal Gown in Fine Tissue Fabric
A picture of undeniable royalty, Aditi stunned in a shimmering golden tissue lehenga, complemented by a fully embellished blouse. She perfected this majestic look with a sleek bun, bold red lips and layered on heavy jhumkas, kadas, and rings.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari