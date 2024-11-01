Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 7 Interesting facts that will amaze you

DH Web Desk
Not many know, Aishwarya did not wanted to become an actor; her goal was to study medicine, but destiny guided her towards the film industry.
Not many know that Aishwarya Rai was offered multiple films prior to being crowned Miss World. However, she decided to take her time and eventually made her debut in 1997 with the Tamil movie Iruvar.
Aishwarya Rai is the only actress to have endorsed both Pepsi and its competitor, Coca-Cola.
Aishwarya Rai was the first Indian actress to join the jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.
Aishwarya Rai has been honoured with tulip flowers named after her at the Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands.
Aishwarya Rai is the first actress from Bollywood to have a wax figure displayed at the Madame Tussauds Museum.
While the industry refers to her as Ash, her family affectionately calls Aishwarya 'Gullu Mami' at home.
