Happy Birthday Alaya F: 5 Times Alaya served ethnic fashion with an edgy twist

DH Web Desk
Silver Lehenga
Alaya F stuns in a detailed silver lehenga oozing a modern Indian fairytale vibe. A dramatic ruffled hand-scarf provided a unique twist, perfectly complemented by her choice of traditional jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Floral Lehenga
Alaya looked as radiant as ever in a multi-coloured floral lehenga with golden undertones. She gave her look a smooth royal touch by accessorising it with stone jewellery pieces.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Sequinned Saree
Alaya wowed in a yellow sequinned saree with hints of silver. She paired the drape with a modest V-neck blouse and layered her look with traditional earrings and a striking silver bracelet.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Blue Indo-Western Drape
Alaya turns heads in a royal blue Indo-Western outfit resembling a saree. She gave it a modern twist by pairing it with a corset fit, adding drama to her overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Golden Drape
Alaya dazzles in a fully golden saree featuring mirror work all across the border and throughout the blouse. While the drape spoke for itself, she layered it up with a traditional jewellery set, sitting perfectly with the outfit’s drama.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf