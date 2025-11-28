Happy Birthday Alaya F: 5 Times Alaya served ethnic fashion with an edgy twist

DH Web Desk

Silver Lehenga

Alaya F stuns in a detailed silver lehenga oozing a modern Indian fairytale vibe. A dramatic ruffled hand-scarf provided a unique twist, perfectly complemented by her choice of traditional jewellery.

Alaya F stuns in a detailed silver lehenga oozing a modern Indian fairytale vibe. A dramatic ruffled hand-scarf provided a unique twist, perfectly complemented by her choice of traditional jewellery.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Floral Lehenga

Alaya looked as radiant as ever in a multi-coloured floral lehenga with golden undertones. She gave her look a smooth royal touch by accessorising it with stone jewellery pieces.

Alaya looked as radiant as ever in a multi-coloured floral lehenga with golden undertones. She gave her look a smooth royal touch by accessorising it with stone jewellery pieces.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Sequinned Saree

Alaya wowed in a yellow sequinned saree with hints of silver. She paired the drape with a modest V-neck blouse and layered her look with traditional earrings and a striking silver bracelet.

Alaya wowed in a yellow sequinned saree with hints of silver. She paired the drape with a modest V-neck blouse and layered her look with traditional earrings and a striking silver bracelet.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Blue Indo-Western Drape

Alaya turns heads in a royal blue Indo-Western outfit resembling a saree. She gave it a modern twist by pairing it with a corset fit, adding drama to her overall look.

Alaya turns heads in a royal blue Indo-Western outfit resembling a saree. She gave it a modern twist by pairing it with a corset fit, adding drama to her overall look.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf

Golden Drape

Alaya dazzles in a fully golden saree featuring mirror work all across the border and throughout the blouse. While the drape spoke for itself, she layered it up with a traditional jewellery set, sitting perfectly with the outfit’s drama.

Alaya dazzles in a fully golden saree featuring mirror work all across the border and throughout the blouse. While the drape spoke for itself, she layered it up with a traditional jewellery set, sitting perfectly with the outfit’s drama.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alayaf