Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: A peek into some adorable family moments

DH Web Desk

Family First

Despite hectic schedule in the glitz and glamour of the film industry, Allu cherishes his family above all. Whether it's enjoying a cozy holiday or spending quality time at home, family always comes first.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Quality Time

From attending parties, festivals and family events, Allu Arjun makes sure to carve out quality time for his loved ones amidst his busy schedule.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Parenthood Pleasures

As a doting parent, Allu Arjun always finds joy in spending time with his children. He regularly shares pictures of his kids on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Sibling Shenanigans

Allu Arjun shares a special bond with his siblings, and their playful antics never fail to bring smiles to their faces.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Vacation Vibes

Whether a beach getaway or exploring new cultures on an exotic trip abroad, Allu Arjun makes sure to create lasting memories with the entire family.

|

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline