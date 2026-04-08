Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Celebrating the 'Stylish Star's' most iconic dialogues

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Pushpa: The Rule
In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun’s explosive 'Flower nahi, Fire hai main' dialogue redefined his persona. This iconic moment elevated his aura and rage on screen, instantly becoming another iconic dialogue.
Credit: Mythiri Movie Makers
Pushpa: The Rise
Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa Raj' became a global sensation with Pushpa: The Rise. His iconic dialogue “Jhukega Nahi Saala”, paired with his signature hand gesture, took over pop culture across the world.
Credit: Mythiri Movie Makers
Sarrainodu
The “Malli malli cheppalsina avasaram ledu… okkasari chepthe ardham aipovali” dialogue from Sarrainodu elevated his screen presence. His sharp and raw delivery gave fans a reason to cheer, turning the moment into a mass favourite.
Credit: Geetha Arts
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
The 'My name is Bantu' line in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was pure Allu Arjun. Bunny's effortless wit and innocence touched many, making a simple, playful question into one of the movie's most memorable scenes.
Credit: Geetha Arts
Arya
“Nenu premisthunnanu ani cheppadam kaadu… premisthunnanu ani chupisthanu” perfectly captured Allu Arjun's raw and serious 'lover-boy' vibe. His charming screen presence made the film iconic, and even years later, his dialogue is still cherished by many.
Credit: Sri Venkateswara Creations