Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Movies of Shahenshah to watch on OTT

Sholay (1975) - Prime Video
In this Bollywood classic, Amitabh essayed the role of Jai alongside Dharmendra as Veeru. Their performance took the country's imagination so much that these characters were immortalised.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Deewar (1975) - Zee5
Amitabh Bachchan's role as Vijay Verma cemented his status as the Angry Young Man of Bollywood. Known for its intense dialogue and powerful performances, this film highlights his acting prowess.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Don (1978) - Zee5
Amitabh played a double role in this action-thriller, a classic film that is still loved by many for its style and plot twists.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Agneepath (1990) - Prime Video
Amitabh Bachchan played the intense and brooding Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. His performance in this film earned him a National Award, a performance etched in Bollywood history.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Piku (2009) - SonyLiv
Helmed by Shoojit Sarkar, the film explores the beautiful yet complex father-daughter relationship between Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) and his daughter Piku (Deepika Padukone).
Credit: Special Arrangement