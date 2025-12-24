Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Bollywood's 'Lakhan' set fashion goals for every generation

DH Web Desk
Mountain-Ready Comfort in Salt and Pepper Chic
Set against a scenic European backdrop, Anil embraces relaxed luxury. The fluid black outerwear, printed shirt and laid-back posture make this look feel lived-in yet intentional, proof that style travels effortlessly when confidence leads with that authentic style.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Polished Indo-Formal Grace
Anil Kapoor masters the art of 'smart-casual' in a sleek black zippered jacket paired with precision-cut trousers.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Monochrome Power Play
Anil Kapoor, in an all-black layered look and statement sunglasses, channels understated power.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Fierce Energy in Red
Bold, unapologetic and statement-making, this red ensemble stands out for its fearless confidence. Against a cityscape backdrop, Kapoor proves that colour is not about age but attitude.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor
Timeless Indian Elegance
Anil Kapoor shines in a refined traditional kurta, proving that classic style needs no reinvention.
Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor