Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Bollywood's 'Lakhan' set fashion goals for every generation

DH Web Desk

Mountain-Ready Comfort in Salt and Pepper Chic

Set against a scenic European backdrop, Anil embraces relaxed luxury. The fluid black outerwear, printed shirt and laid-back posture make this look feel lived-in yet intentional, proof that style travels effortlessly when confidence leads with that authentic style.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Polished Indo-Formal Grace

Anil Kapoor masters the art of 'smart-casual' in a sleek black zippered jacket paired with precision-cut trousers.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Monochrome Power Play

Anil Kapoor, in an all-black layered look and statement sunglasses, channels understated power.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Fierce Energy in Red

Bold, unapologetic and statement-making, this red ensemble stands out for its fearless confidence. Against a cityscape backdrop, Kapoor proves that colour is not about age but attitude.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Timeless Indian Elegance

Anil Kapoor shines in a refined traditional kurta, proving that classic style needs no reinvention.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor