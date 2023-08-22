Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 5 facts to know about megastar

DH Web Desk
Chiranjeevi wanted to be an actor since his childhood. After completing his studies, he went to Chennai and took proper training from Asia's first-ever film and television training institute, Madras Film Institute before entering showbiz.
Credit: www.kchiranjeevi.com
Chiranjeevi was the first South Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars award ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) invited him to attend the prestigious function in 1987.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Chiranjeevi's movie 'Kodama Simham' (1990) was the first South Indian movie to be dubbed in English.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
The 'Godfather' actor is one of the few personalities in the country who owns a million-dollar private jet.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
Chiranjeevi has won several awards, including multiple Filmfare Awards for Best Actor. He received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in 2006.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela