Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 5 films that showcase his stellar acting skills

DH Web Desk
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)
This period drama showcased ‘Chiru’ in the role of a freedom fighter and received an overwhelming response. This pan-India blockbuster struck the right chord with its captivating execution and powerful dialogues, offering a true cinematic treat.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Khaidi No. 150 (2017)
A remake of the Tamil film Kaththi, this movie marked Chiranjeevi's comeback after nearly a decade. In this social drama centered on farmers' rights, he played double roles, reaffirming his star power.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Indra (2002)
The story of a taxi driver with a mysterious past, this movie turned out to be a massive box office success. The movie delivered several powerful dialogues that left fans wanting more. Directed by B Gopal and set in Varanasi, the film starred Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre as the leading ladies.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Gang Leader (1991)
A cult classic, the movie was directed by Vijaya Bapineedu and explored the influence of 'mob mentality' on society. The movie showcased Chiranjeevi in a rugged role that resonated with a broad audience.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Khaidi (1983)
An action-packed drama inspired by Hollywood's First Blood, Chiranjeevi essayed the role of a man wronged by society who seeks revenge.
Credit: Special Arrangement