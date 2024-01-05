Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 things to know about the superstar

DH Web Desk
Deepika Padukone was born in Denmark and hence she has a Denmark citizenship.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is an avid sports lover and has played badminton at the national level.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Not many know that Deepika made her silver screen debut a year before Om Shanti Om in the Kannada movie Aishwarya.
Credit: IMDb
Deepika has also starred in an animated movie. She was seen in the Kollywood movie Kochadaiiyaan opposite Rajinikanth in 2014.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika bagged her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om after director Farah Khan spotted her in Himesh Reshammiya's music video.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone is an advocate for mental health awareness. She has been vocal about her own struggles with depression and founded 'Live Love Laugh' foundation to help others dealing with mental health issues.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika has featured in a lead role in four consecutive ₹100 crore movies, which is considered to be a record for any Bollywood actress.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone