Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 7 classics to watch on his special day

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Milkha Singh remains a career-defining performance. The film showcased his physical transformation, emotional restraint, and deep internalisation of the Flying Sikh’s journey, earning him critical acclaim and industry-wide recognition.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Farhan brought emotional maturity and quiet vulnerability to a story about friendship, fears, and self-discovery. The film became a cultural milestone, with his performance resonating strongly with audiences across age groups.
Dil Dhadakne Do
In this ensemble family drama, Farhan stood out for its warmth and emotional intelligence. His understated performance balanced romance and realism, adding depth to the film’s layered narrative.
Rock On
Marking his acting debut, Rock On established Farhan as a performer to watch. As he blended music, emotion, and realism effortlessly, while also lending his voice to one of the most iconic soundtracks of the decade.
120 Bahadur
Released in 2025, this war drama saw Farhan portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, bringing dignity, restraint, and courage to the story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. The film reinforced his ability to shoulder intense, responsibility-driven roles.
The Sky Is Pink
Farhan delivered a deeply moving performance as a father navigating love, loss, and resilience. His emotional grounding became the backbone of this real-life-inspired story.
Toofan
A demanding role both physically and emotionally, Toofan highlighted Farhan’s dedication to transformation-driven cinema. His portrayal of a boxer fighting personal demons reflected grit and vulnerability.
