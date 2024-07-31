Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 5 Most memorable on-screen performances

DH Web Desk
Satyaprem ki Katha
Kiara played the sweet and simple character of Katha. Her role was widely liked and Kiara's growth as an actor further elevated with her nuanced and mature performance.
Govinda Naam Mera
Kiara played the role of Suku, a "naughty girlfriend," in this masala entertainer alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Her vibrant performance was well-received and garnered her a new fan base.
JugJugg Jeeyo
One of her finest portrayals, Kiara played Naina in JugJugg Jeeyo, which brought a refreshing charm and relatability to the role.
Shershaah
Kiara as Dimple beautifully captured the essence of a woman supporting her partner through the ups and downs of his military career. Kiara's performance added a deep emotional layer to the film, making it one of her most memorable roles.
Kabir Singh
Kiara Advani's portrayal of Preeti Sikka in Kabir Singh marked a significant turning point in her career. As the quiet and reserved medical student, she infused the character with depth and sensitivity. Her chemistry with co-star Shahid Kapoor was highly acclaimed, and the film's success solidified her position in the industry.
