Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: National Award winner's 5 most loved performances

Heropanti
Kriti made a stunning showbiz debut in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Her performance was praised for its freshness and charm, establishing her as a promising new talent in Bollywood. The chemistry between her and co-star Tiger Shroff was a highlight, making the film a commercial success.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
In Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti portrayed Bitti, a free-spirited young woman from a small town. Her portrayal of Bitti’s quirky, independent nature won hearts and showcased her ability to bring depth to her characters. The film's relatable storyline and Kriti's stellar performance made it a hit among audiences.
Mimi
Playing the titular character of Mimi, a surrogate mother, Kriti delivered a powerful and emotional performance. Her portrayal of Mimi’s journey through the highs and lows of surrogacy was both heart-wrenching and inspiring, earning her critical acclaim and a National Award.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
The film's engaging storyline and Kriti's nuanced acting alongside Shahid Kapoor kept audiences hooked. Her ability to convey complex emotions with ease added depth to the narrative, making it one of her most loved roles.
Crew
Kriti’s latest success, Crew, further solidified her position as a versatile actress alongside seasoned actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Her dynamic performance in this ensemble cast was lauded by both critics and audiences.
