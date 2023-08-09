Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Cool facts about Tollywood Prince

DH Web Desk
With a career spanning over two decades, Mahesh Babu is the only superstar of Telugu cinema who has never opted for a single remake from other languages.
Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu is currently leading the list of Telugu stars with the highest number of Twitter followers.
Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu is the first Telugu actor to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. His wax statue was unveiled in 2019.
Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
Mahesh Babu strictly follows a policy — he never calls his staff after 7 pm. He says it is their personal time and they should not be disturbed.
Instagram/@urstrulymahesh