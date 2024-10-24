Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat! Seven lesser-known facts about the actress

DH Web Desk
Many don’t know that the actor's original name is Reema Lamba; she changed it to Mallika after venturing into acting.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Before stepping into Bollywood, Mallika graduated with a degree in philosophy from Delhi University and spent a brief period working as an air hostess.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Mallika is the first Indian woman to receive an offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Mallika Sherawat also claims to be the first actress in Indian cinema to have kissed on screen and to have worn a bikini.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Moving beyond Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat made her international debut in 2005 in the Chinese action drama The Myth, appearing alongside Jackie Chan.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Mallika has also worked with global superstar Bruno Mars. She did a cameo in a parody music video, a playful take on Salt-N-Pepa’s classic Whatta Man, which provided worldwide recognition.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat
Many people don’t know that Mallika was honored with honorary citizenship in Los Angeles in 2009 for her impressive philanthropic work.
Credit: Instagram/@mallikasherawat