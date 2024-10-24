Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat! Seven lesser-known facts about the actress

Many don’t know that the actor's original name is Reema Lamba; she changed it to Mallika after venturing into acting.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Mallika graduated with a degree in philosophy from Delhi University and spent a brief period working as an air hostess.

Mallika is the first Indian woman to receive an offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

Mallika Sherawat also claims to be the first actress in Indian cinema to have kissed on screen and to have worn a bikini.

Moving beyond Bollywood, Mallika Sherawat made her international debut in 2005 in the Chinese action drama The Myth, appearing alongside Jackie Chan.

Mallika has also worked with global superstar Bruno Mars. She did a cameo in a parody music video, a playful take on Salt-N-Pepa’s classic Whatta Man, which provided worldwide recognition.

Many people don’t know that Mallika was honored with honorary citizenship in Los Angeles in 2009 for her impressive philanthropic work.

