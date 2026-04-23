Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: 6 performances every cinema lover must watch

DH Online
Joram
As a "masterfully crafted, quietly devastating" survival thriller, Joram was praised it as a "must-watch" for fans of intense cinema.
Credit: Zee Studios
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Manoj received immense praise as a determined lawyer in this legal drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The audience couldn't stop talking about how he completely owned the role of a determined lawyer.
Credit: Zee Studios
Satya
Manoj, as Bhiku Mhatre, was a total culture shift. His performance as the dreaded gangster put him on the map, giving a new dimension to his acting career.
Credit: Varma Corporation
Bhonsle
A slow-burning, emotional film about a retired policeman, the movie earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor.
Credit: Manoj Bajpayee Productions
Gangs of Wasseypur
His performance as Sardar Khan in the Gangs of Wasseypur saga is nothing short of legendary. His raw and gritty performance earned him massive acclaim and made the character one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema.
Credit: Anurag Kashyap Films
The Family Man Series
Hailed by critics as a "digital blockbuster", Manoj Bajpayee’s role in The Family Man is a total masterpiece. His acting, seamlessly shifting between life-or-death missions and the comedy of middle-class family struggles, impressed the audience, earning him immense praise and rewards.
Credit: D2R Films