Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-watch films of the actor

DH Web Desk
Ye Maaya Chesave (2010): Having made his debut only a year before, Chay shined in this romantic drama alongside Samantha, which was appreciated by critics and audience alike.
Manam (2014): A fantasy drama set in multiple periods, the film was based on the concept of rebirth and eternal love. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni showcased his versatility by portraying two characters in different timelines: Nagarjuna and Radha Mohan.
Premam (2015): Chaitanya’s performance as Vikram in this coming-of-age romance drama, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, gained widespread acclaim. His character as Vikram not only showcased maturity but also earned praise for its authenticity.
Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017): Portraying the character of Shiva in this family drama, Chaitanya exhibited his ability to handle a variety of roles. His strong persona as an action hero, solidified his position in the hearts of movie buffs, who not only enjoyed him doing power-packed stunts, but also loved his suave dance moves.
Majili (2019): The intense romantic film showcased Chaitanya in a role of Poorna that demanded emotional depth and intensity. His portrayal of a heartbroken man, received praise for its nuanced performance and was a key factor in the commercial success of the film. Majili became the highest-grossing film of Chaitanya's career, earning him a place amongst the top-rated stars of Telugu cinema.
