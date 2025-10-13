Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: A look at the actor's most stunning saree looks

DH Web Desk
Pooja evoked a vintage charm in a light blue silk saree with a broad golden border and subtle golden patches scattered across it. She paired the saree with an ivory embellished blouse, enhancing the outfit’s delicate tones. Keeping it simple yet elegant, Pooja accessorised with a delicate ear chain and a few bangles.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Channelling retro elegance for the Retro promotions, Pooja looked stunning in a pink and ivory silk saree with golden highlights. Her hair was styled in a relaxed braid, and she accessorised with a pearl choker, a pendant necklace, and classic glass bangles.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja radiated unstoppable glamour in a golden tissue saree with a bold, heavy border. She paired the glimmering drape with a richly detailed blouse that perfectly complemented the fabric. To complete her look, Pooja went all out with statement jewellery, including golden kadas, a choker, and a ring.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja brought vibrant energy in a yellow silk saree, embellished with detailed work and golden prints. Adding a Mangalorean flair, she completed her look with a kamarbandh, layered neckpieces, drop earrings, and a mathapatti, while fresh gajras delicately decorated her hair.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja brought a touch of soft glam to life in a pastel green saree with minimal prints along the borders, matched with a simple ivory blouse featuring strap sleeves. Her look was made striking with a bun styled with fresh gajras, golden jhumkas, and a chunky bracelet on one hand, adding just the right amount of flair.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
In a stunning black saree with sparkling embellishments and a flowing layered design, Pooja effortlessly blended traditional elegance with contemporary flair. The blouse, adorned with dramatic cutouts and patterns, added a bold edge to the look. She kept her accessories subtle, allowing the saree to take center stage with select jewellery pieces.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja wowed in a Mangalorean silk saree, richly decorated with golden accents all over. Keeping her look deeply rooted in culture, she accessorised with a heavy kamarbandh and a traditional kundan jewellery set. Her hair was styled in a braid, finished off with delicate, fresh gajras.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Always a Kanjeevaram fan, Pooja stunned in a rich jamun-purple saree, adorned with golden threadwork across the entire drape. She paired it with a matching blouse that featured a deep neckline and a beaded knot detail. To finish the look, Pooja chose a beaded choker and statement earrings, making sure the accessories complemented the grandeur of the saree.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja