Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Facts to know about the superstar

DH Web Desk

Although Rajinikanth is his screen name, Rajini's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad after the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Rajinikanth is from Karnataka and grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. He started learning Tamil while pursuing an acting course at the Madras Film Institute.

From working as a coolie and carpenter to being a bus conductor, Rajini did several odd jobs before trying his luck in acting.

With a career spanning almost 50 years, Rajinikanth has been part of 170 films.

While the world bows to Rajini's heroism, he started his career by playing villain in films.

Rajini is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. He was featured in a lesson titled 'From Bus Conductor to Superstar'.

Not many know that Rajinikanth is the first Indian actor to have worked in movies using different camera technologies like black and white, colour, 3D and motion capture.

Enthiran, the movie that featured Rajini in a different avatar, is the first Tamil film to make it into IMDb's 'Top 50 Films' from around the world list in 2010.

