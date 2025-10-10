Happy Birthday Rakul: 10 Fashion moments that took the internet by storm

DH Web Desk
The Glam Goddess
Rakul set the scene ablaze in a mustard yellow satin halter-neck midi dress, which boasted an elegant dupatta-inspired trail that cascaded behind her. The dress was highlighted by a unique silver print on the front. She finished the look with a chic ponytail and a pair of golden heels.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Edgy Elegance in Denims
Rakul looked effortlessly chic in a denim set, with high-waisted purple denim pants and an oversized jacket worn sans top, creating a hot and irresistible vibe. Her hair cascaded down in loose waves, adding to the allure.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
All Eyes on Her, as Always!
Rakul stunned in a blue off-shoulder satin gown, featuring a graceful fishtail design and a corset with delicate butterfly-style lacing. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, and she accessorized with a distinctive white choker chain, adding the perfect finishing touch.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Velvet and a Dash of Atitude
Rakul turned heads in a velvet burgundy-maroon gown with a chic halter neck and a thigh-high slit that exuded confidence and glamour. She complemented the look with a middle-parted ponytail, layered chain necklaces, and soft, dewy makeup that radiated elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Boss Babe Vibes
Rakul owned the boss look in a striking bright blue jumpsuit, complete with a crisscross top, a uniquely patterned waist, and flared pants that added a stylish flair. She paired the outfit with bold golden bracelets and fierce makeup, exuding confidence and undeniable heat.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Power-Dressing Moment Done Right
Rakul made a stunning statement in a black and cream off-shoulder corset dress, featuring intricate lace accents and playful frills at the hem. She paired the dress with a matching frilled jacket, simple black sandals, and a chic high ponytail, exuding both elegance and charm.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Ethereal Finnesse in Blue
With her radiant smile and toned figure, Rakul was the picture of ethereal beauty in a bright blue satin saree adorned with diamond work along the border. She paired it with a mirror-diamond corset blouse, tied her hair in a graceful bun, and completed the look with oversized jhumkas, effortlessly mastering the ethnic style.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Co-ord Crush
Rakul nailed the fashion game in a chic off-shoulder grey top with hanging strips at the front, paired with a plain grey skirt for a sleek, understated look. The top's unique back design added an extra touch of flair. She went for minimal makeup and skipped the jewelry, letting her natural glamour shine through.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Serving Full Red-Carpet Sparkle
Rakul wowed on the red carpet in a vibrant orange off-shoulder gown, featuring a wrap-around detail at the front, a glittering slit, and a dramatic trailing hem. She styled her hair in an elegant bun and kept it simple with golden hoop earrings, looking absolutely stunning.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Saree with a Twist
Rakul dazzled in a sequined black saree paired with a black and gold-embroidered blouse and a thigh-high slit for a chic twist. Her captivating eyes and minimal makeup were the perfect finishing touches.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet