Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: 5 must-watch movies of Bollywood's most 'underrated actor'

DH Web Desk
Veer Savarkar (2024)
Apart from directing the movie, Randeep Hooda also essyed the titular role of Savarkar in this biopic. This film showed the actor's ability to excel in both acting and direction across various genres.
Credit: Zee Studios
Sarabjit (2016)
Randeep as Sarabjit Singh is one of his finest performances of his showbiz career. His physical transformation and emotional depth in this biopic won him several accolades.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
Sultan (2016)
Randeep Hooda’s portrayal of a seasoned coach in the movie Sultan garnered huge fandom for him. Despite a supporting role, he excelled in his role and his character received praises from all quartersand left an impactful and memorable note.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Highway (2014)
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Randeep played a kidnapper whose life changes after abducting a young girl (Alia Bhatt). His raw and intense performance heaped praises for him.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rang Rasiya (2008)
Randeep essayed the role of famous painter Raja Ravi Varma in this historical biographical drama. He proved his mettle in acting with this film which turned out to be a visual treat for the cinema lovers. The movie delved into the life and challenges of the iconic artist Raja Ravi Varma.
Credit: IMDb