Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s versatile star

DH Web Desk
Born to an influential film family, Rani’s roots run deep in showbiz. Her father, Ram Mukerji, was a co-founder of the iconic Filmalaya Studios and her mother was an accomplished singer. Her cousin is filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Despite these top-tier connections, Rani carved her own path and create her own identity.
Credit: YRF
Acting was never the first choice for Rani Mukerji. A home science graduate, Rani initially wanted to make a career in jewellery or interior design. However, the hefty tuition fee proved to be a major financial barrier. She then tried her hands in showbiz, an industry where she found a successful career.
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Most people know Rani as a powerhouse actor, but her first true love was Odissi. Starting as a young student, she spent nearly ten years under the mentorship of Guru Ravindra Atibudhi. This classical background eventually helped her in her performances.
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While many credit Rani Mukerji with Hindi films, not many know that Rani began her cinematic journey began in the Bengali film industry. She made her debut with Bengali film Biyer Phool. Directed by her father, Ram Mukerji, Rani was paired alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee in the film.
Credit: YRF
Rani also explored international documentary filmmaking with Gods, Gambling and LSD. These experimental project dive deep into the complexities of human consciousness and global spirituality.
Credit: Special Arrangement