Happy birthday Rashmika Mandanna: 5 must-watch movies of the actress

DH Online
Geetha Govindam
Rashmika's charm and chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda makes the film a must-watch. The film is considered as one of Rashmika’s best and most defining performances that acted as a turning point in her career leading to stardom.
Credit: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Dear Comrade
If you love romantic dramas, Dear Comrade should be your must-watch list. Rashmika plays a state-level cricketer who is navigating ambition, love and personal trauma.
Credit: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa
A major blockbuster, Pushpa is considered a career-defining movie for Rashmika. Her character, Srivalli, was left engraved in the audience's hearts for a long time.
Credit: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Sita Ramam
Rashmika played Afreen in this romantic drama. The movie was praised for its old-school romance and aesthetics, along with a powerful yet emotional storyline.
Credit: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Animal
While the movie landed in several controversies, Rashmika's role, Geetanjali, in the movie earned a lot of appreciation.
Credit: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna