Happy Birthday Rekha: 9 Surprising facts about you probably didn’t know

Rekha came into the world on October 10, 1954, as the daughter of Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli, born out of wedlock. Check out this rare childhood photo of actress Rekha with her mother, Pushpavalli.
Rekha entered the film industry not driven by passion, but out of necessity due to her family’s financial struggles. She began working at a young age to help support her loved ones.
In Hindi cinema, Rekha was once labeled as an "ugly duckling" because of her South Indian features and darker skin tone.
However, Rekha gained instant success with her debut film, Sawan Bhadon (1970), and soon became a sex symbol in India.
Her rise to the peak of Bollywood came with Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan (1981), a performance that won her a prestigious National Award.
Rekha, a perfectionist at heart, is said to have been the first female actor in Indian cinema to undergo formal gym training.
Rekha was the first female celebrity to receive formal training in swimming.
Known for her independent style, Rekha personally handles her own styling for events and public appearances, refusing outside assistance.
While many believe Rekha never married because of a lost love, the truth is she did marry industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990.
