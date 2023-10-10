Happy Birthday Rekha: Interesting facts about the legendary actress

DH Web Desk
Rekha was born out of wedlock to Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actress Pushpavalli on October 10, 1954.
Credit: Twitter/FilmHistoryPic
Rekha entered showbiz not out of passion but due to a poor financial situation. She started working at an early age to support her family.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In Hindi cinema, Rekha was reportedly considered 'an ugly duckling' due to her South Indian features and dark complexion.
Credit: X/NFAIOfficial
Rekha was a perfectionist and apparently the first-ever female actor in Indian showbiz to undertake proper gym training.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rekha is also the first female celebrity to take training in swimming.
Credit: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
Rekha is her own stylist and loves to style herself without any help for events and public appearances.
Credit: Instagram/@legendaryrekha
Many believe that Rekha never married due to her unfulfilled love. But in reality, Rekha did marry an industrialist, Mukesh Aggarwal, in 1990.
Credit: Instagram/@legendaryrekha