Happy Birthday S Shankar: 6 Must-watch movies of the showman of South Indian cinema

Gentleman (1993) - Shankar made his showbiz entry with a bang. His directorial debut explored the themes of corruption and vigilante justice and starred Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in the lead.
Indian (1996) - This film starred Kamal Haasan in crucial role and highlighted the political and social issues in India.
Mudhalvan (1999) - A political thriller starring Arjun Sarja, the film addresses societal issues and the role of the media in politics.
Anniyan (2005) - A psychological thriller featuring Vikram in multiple roles, addressing issues of corruption and the human mind.
Enthiran (2010) - Also known as 'Robot,' this science fiction film starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai and explored the relationship between humans and robots.
2.0 (2018) - The sequel of 'Enthiran', the movie satrred Rajinikanth and AKshay Kumar and dealth with the consequences of technology on the environment.
