Happy Birthday S Shankar: 6 Must-watch movies of the showman of South Indian cinema

DH Web Desk

Gentleman (1993) - Shankar made his showbiz entry with a bang. His directorial debut explored the themes of corruption and vigilante justice and starred Arjun Sarja and Madhoo in the lead.

Gentleman (1993).

Credit: Amazon Prime

Indian (1996) - This film starred Kamal Haasan in crucial role and highlighted the political and social issues in India.

Indian (1996).

Credit: Instagram/@shanmughamshankar

Mudhalvan (1999) - A political thriller starring Arjun Sarja, the film addresses societal issues and the role of the media in politics.

Mudhalvan (1999).

Credit: IMDb

Anniyan (2005) - A psychological thriller featuring Vikram in multiple roles, addressing issues of corruption and the human mind.

Anniyan (2005).

Credit: Special Arrangement

Enthiran (2010) - Also known as 'Robot,' this science fiction film starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai and explored the relationship between humans and robots.

Enthiran (2010).

Credit: Special Arrangement

2.0 (2018) - The sequel of 'Enthiran', the movie satrred Rajinikanth and AKshay Kumar and dealth with the consequences of technology on the environment.

2.0 (2018).

Credit: Lyca Productions