Happy Birthday Sahher Bambba: 7 Lesser-known facts about 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' heroine

Sahher Bambba comes from Shimla—the scenic 'Queen of the Hills' in Himachal Pradesh.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
In 2016, Sahher was crowned Femina Miss India Jammu and Kashmir, which helped launch her journey into modeling and acting.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
The same year, she also won the Fresh Face Award in 2016.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
A true animal lover, Sahher often uses her social media to share heartwarming photos and videos with her furry companions.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
She then made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where she starred opposite Sunny Deol's son Karan.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Sahher was then seen in the OTT series The Empire, where she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal and Drashti Dhami.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Very few people know that Sahher is a trained Kathak dancer, a skill that enhances her commanding screen presence.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
On the work front, Sahher is all set to star alongside Kill actor Lakshya for the first time in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with audiences eagerly anticipating her latest performance.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba