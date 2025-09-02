Happy Birthday Sahher Bambba: 7 Lesser-known facts about 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' heroine

DH Web Desk

Sahher Bambba comes from Shimla—the scenic 'Queen of the Hills' in Himachal Pradesh.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

In 2016, Sahher was crowned Femina Miss India Jammu and Kashmir, which helped launch her journey into modeling and acting.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

The same year, she also won the Fresh Face Award in 2016.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

A true animal lover, Sahher often uses her social media to share heartwarming photos and videos with her furry companions.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

She then made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where she starred opposite Sunny Deol's son Karan.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

Sahher was then seen in the OTT series The Empire, where she shared the screen with Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal and Drashti Dhami.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

Very few people know that Sahher is a trained Kathak dancer, a skill that enhances her commanding screen presence.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba

On the work front, Sahher is all set to star alongside Kill actor Lakshya for the first time in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with audiences eagerly anticipating her latest performance.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba