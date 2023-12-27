Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 9 lesser-known facts for 'Bhai' fans

DH Web Desk
Salman Khan started his career as a model and did a few endorsements before trying his luck in movies.
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
The ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood made his acting debut with a supporting role in Biwi Ho to Aisi in 1988.
His first leading role was in the film Maine Pyar Kiya which came a year later in (1989), which was a massive success. The success of the movie cemented his position in showbiz which he continues to enjoy after even after four decades.
Salman is known for his commitment to fitness and has inspired many with his well-maintained physique. He is often credited with popularising the gym culture in this country.
In addition to acting, Salman has tried his hand at singing in movies. Salman has lent his voice to songs in some of his films, including Hello Brother, Kick, Sultan and Hero.
Salman wanted to be a writer just like his dad, he also tried his hand at writing and has written movies like Chandramukhi (1993), Veer (2010) and Dabangg 3 (2019).
Very few know that Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan suffers from a facial nerve disorder 'trigeminal neuralgia' which is commonly known as a suicidal disease.
Salman Khan is a gifted painter who began painting years before he made his mark in showbiz. Salman has painted some amazing figures and gifted them to several celebrity friends. The superstar had painted the first poster of his film, Jai Ho.
