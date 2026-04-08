Happy Birthday Saqib Saleem: Times when 'Kaptaan' set major fashion goals

DH Online
Effortless Grace
Saqib shows how to bring understated elegance in a white kurta topped with a matching, textured layer and paired with palazzo pants. He completed his look with a statement pendant neckpiece and brown shoes.
Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
Jacket Affair
Saqib shows how to bring subtle energy in muted tones by donning a brown leather jacket over a beige tank. The Kaptaan star brings his look to a full circle by sporting brown converse, serving a masterclass in casual but trendy wardrobe.
Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
Heritage Glory
Saqib looks straight out of a royal frame in a light blue, textured kurta with chudidar and layers his kurta with an embroidered bandhgala jacket.
Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
Red Rendezvous
Saqib keeps it striking in an embroidered red kurta with a matching pathani salwar. Keeping it solid and effective with the accessories, the actor makes selective choices of jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
Streetwear Casuals
Saqib keeps it funky in white linen pants topped with a layered, textured shirt. What adds to his look is the statement neckpiece, adding a sharp contrast to the ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem