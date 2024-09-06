Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: 5 Reasons she reigns as the ultimate Boss Lady in Punjabi Cinema

DH Web Desk

Fashionista Extraordinaire

Sargun Mehta sets the bar high as a fashion icon, seamlessly rocking both traditional and western outfits. From glamorous red carpet events to trendy street style, Sargun’s wardrobe is both diverse and breathtaking.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Fun and Bubbly Side

Whether in candid interviews or behind-the-scenes moments, Sargun radiates a joyful and light-hearted vibe, making her not only a fantastic entertainer but also highly relatable. Her playful interactions with her husband, Ravi Dubey, offer fans a peek into her infectious charm and upbeat energy.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Boss Lady Producer

Not only is she a stellar actress, but Sargun Mehta has also emerged as a powerhouse producer! Alongside her husband Ravi Dubey, she has successfully produced hit TV shows, music videos, and films under their production banner.Her vision, business acumen, and creativity prove that she is a true boss in the world of entertainment production.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

Dancing Diva

Sargun's lively and energetic dance moves have always been a treat to watch, and her performances never fail to light up the screen. Whether it’s a traditional Bhangra number or a fun, contemporary routine, she knows how to bring life and joy to every dance performance.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta

An Absolute Punjabi Icon

In Punjabi cinema, Sargun Mehta has become a synonymous name, winning acclaim for her compelling performances. Whether delivering a touching love story or a laugh-out-loud comedy, Sargun’s ability to enchant audiences has made her a true fan favorite.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta