Happy Birthday Sargun Mehta: 5 Reasons she reigns as the ultimate Boss Lady in Punjabi Cinema

DH Web Desk
Fashionista Extraordinaire
Sargun Mehta sets the bar high as a fashion icon, seamlessly rocking both traditional and western outfits. From glamorous red carpet events to trendy street style, Sargun’s wardrobe is both diverse and breathtaking.
Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta
Fun and Bubbly Side
Whether in candid interviews or behind-the-scenes moments, Sargun radiates a joyful and light-hearted vibe, making her not only a fantastic entertainer but also highly relatable. Her playful interactions with her husband, Ravi Dubey, offer fans a peek into her infectious charm and upbeat energy.
Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta
Boss Lady Producer
Not only is she a stellar actress, but Sargun Mehta has also emerged as a powerhouse producer! Alongside her husband Ravi Dubey, she has successfully produced hit TV shows, music videos, and films under their production banner.Her vision, business acumen, and creativity prove that she is a true boss in the world of entertainment production.
Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta
Dancing Diva
Sargun's lively and energetic dance moves have always been a treat to watch, and her performances never fail to light up the screen. Whether it’s a traditional Bhangra number or a fun, contemporary routine, she knows how to bring life and joy to every dance performance.
Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta
An Absolute Punjabi Icon
In Punjabi cinema, Sargun Mehta has become a synonymous name, winning acclaim for her compelling performances. Whether delivering a touching love story or a laugh-out-loud comedy, Sargun’s ability to enchant audiences has made her a true fan favorite.
Credit: Instagram/@sargunmehta