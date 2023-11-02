Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 Romantic films to revisit on King Khan's b'day

DH Web Desk
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: SRK and Kajol's performances as Raj and Simran in DDLJ is regarded as one of the greatest romantic movies of all time and still enjoys a cult following.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A simple yet effective romantic drama, this film revolves around the journey of two friends who fail to realise their feelings for each other. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie was released in 1998 and is a classic in the romantic drama genre.
Credit: IMDb
Veer-Zaara: A moving tale of love and separation, Veer-Zaara featured SRK and powerhouse performer Priety Zinta in the role of ill-fated lovers and hit the right notes with its emotional storyline and classy music.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Om Shanti Om: This film was a fitting tribute to the power of true love that revolved around what happens when a struggling/aspiring actor falls in love with a 'Lady Superstar'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Chennai Express: This action-comedy film features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, who finds himself on a journey in South India with Deepika Padukone's character after a series of comical mishaps.
Credit: Special Arrangement