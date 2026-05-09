Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 7 Iconic roles that fans still can't get over

DH Online
Arjun Reddy
Vijay’s raw, explosive turn as the self-destructive Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh became a cultural phenomenon. His performance earned him nationwide fame and a dedicated cult following.
Credit: Bhadrakali Pictures
Geetha Govindam
Showcasing a softer side, Vijay as Vijay Govind became an overnight sensation. His emotional sincerity and rapport with co-star Rashmika Mandanna made him a top-tier bankable actor in TFI.
Credit: GA2 Pictures
Dear Comrade
From a hot-headed leader to an emotionally mature protagonist, he proved his acting range and truly outshone everyone with his versatility. This heartfelt portrayal, along with Rashmika's strong pairing, made this film into a cult favourite that remains highly regarded by audiences even today.
Credit: Mythri Movie Makers
Kushi
Vijay as Viplav brought emotional honesty and a refreshing charm to the romance genre. His "restrained" acting brought emotional depth and subtle humour, impressing the audience.
Credit: Mythri Movie Makers
World Famous Lover
Vijay challenged himself by playing the roles of Gautham and Seenayya. Effortlessly performing heartbreak and sacrifice within a single story, he brought a distinct authenticity to each character.
Credit: Creative Commercials
The Family Star
Vijay delivered another impressive performance as a middle-class man juggling his personal ambition while balancing family duties. His "warm" chemistry with co-star Mrunal made the character both heartfelt and memorable.
Credit: Sri Venkateswara Creations
Kingdom
Vijay as Surya generated immense buzz well ahead of its release. Playing a spy with intensity and emotional depth, Vijay gave a glimpse of his range as a powerful performer.
Credit: Sithara Entertainments