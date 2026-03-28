Happy Birthday Vijay Varma: Celebrating actor’s top fashion moments

DH Online
Silent Strength through Silhouette
Vijay exudes elegance in a black ensemble. He completed his look by pairing a striped shirt with a draped skirt silhouette, blending classic tailoring and contemporary flair with confident, effortless distinction.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Avant-Garde Drama
A sculpted silhouette in textured black, exaggerated sleeves cocooning him like armour, and that quietly lethal hand-on-chin pose. The monochrome frame turns every frayed detail of the fabric into drama, making the outfit feel avant-garde.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Festive vibes with a twist
Vijay leans into full festive grandeur, draped in a sumptuous shawl woven with intricate gold motifs that catch the light like sparkler trails. The way it wraps around his black outfit softens the silhouette, turning the look into a regal, old-world celebration piece.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Halloween in Showbiz
This Halloween look is a dramatic, East Asian–inspired warrior ensemble, with a wide woven conical hat casting a sharp shadow over his face and a quilted black wrap coat layered over voluminous, tapestry-style sleeves patterned with mythical creatures.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Soft-Tailored Suit Moment
Vijay looks suave in this sun-drenched beige suit. The oversized blazer, loose trousers and soft white layered shirt struck the perfect balance between structure and comfort.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
The All-Black Statement
This all-black suit with sharp shoulders, clean lines and a sleek inner layer was a masterclass in monochrome refinement.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Luxe Indianwear Reinvention
At a serene seaside location, Vijay turned traditional Indian couture into modern art. Dressed in an ivory textured bandhgala paired with layered, voluminous bottoms, he embraced silhouettes that few mainstream actors dare to try.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma