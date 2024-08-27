Hema Committee Report: Kerala's top stars accused of sexual misconduct

DH Web Desk
Legendary actor Siddique, known for his roles in over 300 Malayalam films, has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Revathy Sampath. During a media interaction, Revathy Sampath claimed that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old. Following these allegations, Siddique resigned from his position in AMMA.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith was accused by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra of making her uncomfortable with subtle advances when she visited his residence to discuss a project. However, Ranjith denied the allegations, stating that Mitra was invited for an audition for the film Paleri Manikyam, but he ultimately decided she wasn't right for the role and sent her back.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor and politician M Mukesh also came under the radar after actress Minu Muneer raised serious sexual harassment allegations on Monday. She claimed that Mukesh demanded sexual favours in exchange for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).
Credit: Facebook/@mukeshcineactor
A junior artist has accused actor Baburaj, who is known for playing villain roles, of sexual assault.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Minu Muneer, known for her appearances in a few films, has accused actor Maniyanpilla Raju of sexual abuse.
Credit: IMDb
Idavela Babu, a small-time actor with a significant role in the actors' association, has been accused of sexual abuse by actor Minu Muneer.
Credit: IMDb
Actor Jayasoorya caused embarrassment to the Kerala film industry when he reportedly subjected actor Minu Muneer to physical and verbal abuse.
Credit: Instagram/@actor_jayasurya