High-profile Hollywood breakups that shocked fans in 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20, 2024, as revealed by court documents obtained by USA TODAY. The couple, who were previously engaged in 2002 and reunited in 2021 after their respective breakups, had thrilled fans with their rekindled romance. This is Affleck's second marriage and Lopez's fourth.
Credit: Reuters
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Hollywood star Natalie Portman filed for divorce from French choreographer Benjamin Millepied in February 2024. The couple, who has two children, has ended their union of 12 years due to personal reasons.
Credit: X/@FandomWire
Cardi B and Offset
American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known as Cardi B, separated from her rapper husband Offset in August 2024. She confirmed their split on the same day she announced her third pregnancy.
Credit: Instagram/@offsetyrn
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
After being in a relationship for more than 20 years, Hollywood’s star couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher filed for divorce in April 2024. The couple took to their Instagram pages and released a joint statement announcing their split. The pair met in 2001 and got engaged in 2004.
Credit: Instagram/@sachabaroncohen
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling
Ellie Goulding announced her split from husband Caspar Jopling in February 2024. Ellie who married Caspar five years ago in a star-studded ceremony, revealed the news in an Instagram story. Goulding said that she felt she had "no choice" but to go public with their separation, which has been going on for "some time''.
Credit: Instagram/@casparjopling
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio have ended their relationship after a year of dating. In February 2024, Barker took to Instagram stories to share this news with his fans and followers.
Credit: X/@etnow
Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless
Jessi Lawless, who married Jenna Jameson on May 23, 2023, announced her decision to divorce the former adult film star after less than one year of marriage.
Credit: Instagram/@jennailluminated