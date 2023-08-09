Highest paid South Indian actresses

DH Web Desk
'Jawan' actress Nayanthara is one of the most wanted female stars in South Film Industry. She gets a fat pay cheque of Rs. 10 to 15 crores per film.
Instagram/@wikkiofficial
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is paid somewhere between Rs. 5 to Rs. 8 crores for a film depending on the character.
Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
After working with superstars like Prabhas and Vijay, Pooja Hegde is one of the sought actresses in the South Indian Film Industry. Pooja earns around Rs. 2.7 to Rs. 7 crores per film.
Instagram/@hegdepooja
After the success of 'Pushpa', Rashmika has reportedly doubled her fees and charges approx. Rs. 4 to Rs. 6.5 crores.
Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Mrunal Thakur gained immense popularity with 'Sita Ramam' and became a sensation. Mrunal cemented her place with her impressive acting in the movie and she gets a big cheque of Rs. 2.5 to Rs. 4 crores per film.
Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be seen in Rajnikanth's 'Jailer', has managed to maintain her immense popularity and is being paid Rs. 75 lakhs to 2.5 crore to act in South Indian films.
Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks
The new mommy of Tollywood, Kajal Aggarwal is charging somewhere between Rs. 60 lakhs to Rs. 1.5 depending on the assignment.
Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Rakul Preet Singh is widely regarded as one of the leading actresses in the showbiz. Rakul demands around Rs. 60 lakhs to 1.4 crores for a South project.
Instagram/@rakulpreet