Holi 2026: Celebrities share colourful festivities and adorable family moments

DH Web Desk
Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming glimpse into her Holi festivities on Instagram, posting a vibrant picture with her family members.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Kriti Sanon posted a series of colourful pictures from her Holi celebrations with her family.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Varun Dhawan shared some cozy post-Holi selfies with wife Natasha Dalal.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
Shabana Azmi joined the festivities by sharing a vibrant picture of Holi moments spent with her inner circle.
Credit: Instagram/@azmishabana18
Farhan Akhtar poses with the group, looking completely colour-soaked and full of festive cheer.
Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
Randeep Hooda celebrated a colour-filled Holi this year, dropping a series of pictures featuring his family and friends
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
Drenched in gulal and smiles, Gaurav Khanna shared a series of cozy, drenched-in-colours moments with Akansha from their high-energy Holi celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial
Ankita Lokhande's Holi post captured the true spirit of the festival in a heartwarming string of photos.
Credit: Instagram/@lokhandeankita