Holi 2026: Celebrities share colourful festivities and adorable family moments

DH Web Desk

Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming glimpse into her Holi festivities on Instagram, posting a vibrant picture with her family members.

|

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Kriti Sanon posted a series of colourful pictures from her Holi celebrations with her family.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Varun Dhawan shared some cozy post-Holi selfies with wife Natasha Dalal.

|

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn

Shabana Azmi joined the festivities by sharing a vibrant picture of Holi moments spent with her inner circle.

|

Credit: Instagram/@azmishabana18

Farhan Akhtar poses with the group, looking completely colour-soaked and full of festive cheer.

|

Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

Randeep Hooda celebrated a colour-filled Holi this year, dropping a series of pictures featuring his family and friends

|

Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda

Drenched in gulal and smiles, Gaurav Khanna shared a series of cozy, drenched-in-colours moments with Akansha from their high-energy Holi celebrations.

|

Credit: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial

Ankita Lokhande's Holi post captured the true spirit of the festival in a heartwarming string of photos.

|

Credit: Instagram/@lokhandeankita