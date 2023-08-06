Hollywood stars reimagined as Indian Monks

DH Web Desk

Even in an article of simple saffron clothing, Keanu Reeves looks nothing less than a star!

Instagram/@wild.trance

Sadhu avatar also look good on Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Instagram/@wild.trance

Even as a monk, Titanic star Leonardo Di Caprio looks mesmerising.

Instagram/@wild.trance

People might have seen Tom Cruise in action avatar, but might take time to accept him into an Indian monk.

Instagram/@wild.trance

Will Smith looks just like an ordinary sadhu that we stumble upon at the sacred places in India.

Instagram/@wild.trance

George Clooney as a monk with long beard in this AI-generated image.

Instagram/@wild.trance