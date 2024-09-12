'Housefull 5' Heroines: Meet the leading ladies in Sajid Nadiadwala's rom-com

DH Web Desk

Chitrangda is set to play a pivotal role and will light up the screen with her chemistry alongside Akshay Kumar.

|

Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda

In a significant role, Jacqueliene Fernandez will dazzle audiences with fiery avatar.

|

Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Nargis Fakhri will also play an important character, leaving audiences eager for more of her performance.

|

Credit: Instagram/@Nargis Fakhri

Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa will captivate viewers with her impactful role, making them crave even more of her presence on screen.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sonambajwa

Playing a key character, Soundarya Sharma's blend of romance and humor will have audiences laughing out loud.

|

Credit: Instagram/@iamsoundaryasharma