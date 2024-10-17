Hurun Rich List 2024: The richest actresses in Indian Cinema

Rank 01| Juhi Chawla

With a net worth of Rs. 4,600 crore, 90s star and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla has claimed the top spot on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla

Rank 02|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has secured the second spot on the list. Her net worth is approx. Rs. 850 crore, as per Hurun Rich List.

Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Rank 03|Priyanka Chopra

With a net worth of Rs 650 crore, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Rank 04| Alia Bhatt

Fourth on the list is Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Her net worth is reportedly approx. Rs. 550 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Rank 05| Deepika Padukone

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone rounds off the top five list. She has an estimated net worth of approx. Rs 400 - Rs 500 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone