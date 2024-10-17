Hurun Rich List 2024: The richest actresses in Indian Cinema

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Juhi Chawla
With a net worth of Rs. 4,600 crore, 90s star and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla has claimed the top spot on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla
Rank 02|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has secured the second spot on the list. Her net worth is approx. Rs. 850 crore, as per Hurun Rich List.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Rank 03|Priyanka Chopra
With a net worth of Rs 650 crore, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Rank 04| Alia Bhatt
Fourth on the list is Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Her net worth is reportedly approx. Rs. 550 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Rank 05| Deepika Padukone
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone rounds off the top five list. She has an estimated net worth of approx. Rs 400 - Rs 500 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone