IFFI 2023: Check out the full list of winners

DH Web Desk

Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Credit: Special Arrangement

Catherine Zeta Jones, an eminent actress and the wife of Michael Douglas, was also felicitated.

Credit: PIB

Rishab Shetty won the Special Jury Award, also known as the Silver Peacock Award, at the IFFI 2023 for his film Kantara.

Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial

The first-ever Best Web Series (OTT) Award at IFFI went to Panchayat Season 2.

Credit: Instagram/@arunabhkumar

The Best Actor (Female) Award went to French actress Melanie Thierry for her film Party of Fools.

Credit: X/@DDNational

Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.

Credit: X/@DDNational

Bulgarian film director Stephan Komandarev won the Best Director Award for his film Blaga's Lessons.

Credit: X/@DDNational

Turkish director Reger Azad Kaya received the Best Debut Feature Film  award for his film When The Seedlings Grow.

Credit:X/@y_ozgurpolitika

French, British and Greek co-production Drift directed by Anthony Chen received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the IFFI 2023.

Credit: PIB