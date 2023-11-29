IFFI 2023: Check out the full list of winners

DH Web Desk
Hollywood star Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
Credit: Special Arrangement
Catherine Zeta Jones, an eminent actress and the wife of Michael Douglas, was also felicitated.
Credit: PIB
Rishab Shetty won the Special Jury Award, also known as the Silver Peacock Award, at the IFFI 2023 for his film Kantara.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
The first-ever Best Web Series (OTT) Award at IFFI went to Panchayat Season 2.
Credit: Instagram/@arunabhkumar
The Best Actor (Female) Award went to French actress Melanie Thierry for her film Party of Fools.
Credit: X/@DDNational
Iranian actor Pouria Rahimi Sam bagged the award for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the movie Endless Borders.
Credit: X/@DDNational
Bulgarian film director Stephan Komandarev won the Best Director Award for his film Blaga's Lessons.
Credit: X/@DDNational
Turkish director Reger Azad Kaya received the Best Debut Feature Film award for his film When The Seedlings Grow.
Credit:X/@y_ozgurpolitika
French, British and Greek co-production Drift directed by Anthony Chen received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the IFFI 2023.
Credit: PIB